Friday, May 26

The Montreal Botanical Garden celebrates the approaching summer season with the Great Gardening Weekend, launching today with an opportunity to visit the gardens for free (today only), plus the chance to purchase seedlings and gardening accessories plus learn tips and tricks from the city’s horticultural community. 4101 Sherbrooke E., 9 a.m.–6 p.m., free

Osheaga launches terrasse season in style with a weekend-long outdoor concert in the Latin Quarter, with a line-up of local bands Radiant Baby, Heat, Ghostly Kisses, Danny Laj and the Looks, Wake Island and more. St-Denis between Sherbrooke and de Maisonneuve, 3–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The sixth edition of comics and graphic arts event Festival BD (Bande-Dessinée) features meet & greets, signings, workshops and exhibitions with many of Montreal’s favourite graphic storytellers, today through Sunday. Espace LaFontaine (3933 Parc-La Fontaine), 1–7 p.m. Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sun, free

Plateau live music venue Café Campus celebrates 50 years of shows this year, and helping them celebrate tonight will be local multi-lingual hip-hop group Nomadic Massive with some special surprise guests. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $15/$12 in advance

DJs Alfred Borden and Erik Faulkner salute leftfield, underground dance music with Hell in Paradise, a night of otherworldly beats with Bunzinelli at le Bleury. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., price unlisted

