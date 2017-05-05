Friday, May 5

Garland Jeffreys (photo by Danny Clinch)

Destination artisan market Puces POP is back for its spring edition with three days of local and handmade decor, jewellery, clothing, consumables and more, starting today. Église St-Denis (5075 Rivard), Fri 3–8 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

May is Asian Heritage Month across Canada, and Montreal celebrates with the annual Accès Asie Festival, featuring music and dance performances, exhibitions and panels highlighting the contributions of the city’s diverse Asian cultural communities. This evening, drop by the opening cocktail for photgraphy exhibit Smile of Afghanistan at Le Gesù. 1200 rue de Bleury, 5-7 p.m., free

The BBAM! Gallery hosts a vernissage for Push/Play, a showing of paintings by Dorothy Skutezky, that capture series collaborator, muse and dancer Laurie-Lynn Macdonald in movement. 3255 St-Jacques, 6 p.m., free

The Plateau’s Matahari Loft hosts a new edition of Canada-wide live art evening Art Battle where a dozen local artists including Mephisto Bates, Nahid Heedna and more will create canvases on the spot for a chance to compete in regional and national battles later this summer. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

Garland Jeffreys — Brooklyn singer-songwriter and rock guitarist (who was a longtime David Bowie collaborator) — is playing Club Soda tonight, launching his new record 14 Steps to Harlem. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $34.50

Montreal 80’s-flavoured synth-pop artist Radiant Baby launches his brand-new EP It’s My Party at Casa del Popolo with support from UN and Nyssa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$8

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.