Monday, May 1

Snowbird Tiki Bar officially opens

From the crew that brought Taverne Cobra to Little Italy comes the nearby Snowbird Tiki Bar. Stop in for a cocktail on this grand opening evening. 6714 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free entry

May Day! Anti-capitalist activists, unions, left-leaning politicians and other workers’ rights advocates will be assembling downtown for the annual International Workers’ Day march. Phillips Square (Ste-Catherine & Union), 6 p.m., departure 6:30 p.m. (marcher meet-ups at Frontenac metro and CEGEP St-Laurent)

Mile End’s beautiful Rialto Theatre will be the site of the premiere of the new independent film My Irnik (My Son), a crowdfunded project by filmmakers Matthew Hood and François Lebeau and shot in remote Kuujjuaq, Nunavik telling the story of a young father and son who travel from Montreal to Nunavik to experience the traditional Inuit way of life. 5723 du Parc, screenings at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

Retro-inspired Montreal swing band Les Royal Pickles takes the stage at Le Divan Orange with their own high energy compositions plus a collaborative set with vocalist Marie-Lou Desage, who also fronts pop-driven openers Driving La Nuit. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Atlanta band Chew will be rolling out some psychedelic waves of instrumental electronic/rock sound at Bar le Ritz PDB with local openers Squalor and Deaf. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.