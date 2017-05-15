Monday, May 15

Chris Robertson

Montreal printmaker Chris Robertson (la Presse du Chat Perdu) hosts a mid-show vernissage at le Cagibi for his current exhibition Works From Mikw Chiyâm, featuring works created during residencies working with youth in the Cree nations of Mistissini, Waskaganish and Chisasibi. 5490 St-Laurent, 6–8 p.m., free

Montreal’s favourite bar (as voted by Cult MTL readers) — Notre Dame des Quilles — is hosting a pizza party pop-up with a variety of New York-style slices available for one-night only, coinciding with tonight’s Smarty Pants Trivia Night — teams of two to five people will be competing for glory with proceeds going to the Prisoner Correspondence Project. 32 Beaubien E., pizza from 6 p.m., trivia from 8 p.m., free entry, $5/person or $20/table to play trivia

Join musician Damon Krukowski (Galaxie 500) at Drawn & Quarterly as he launches his book The New Analog: Listening and Reconnecting in a Digital World. Krukowski will be in conversation with scholar Jonathan Sterne about the impact the digital revolution has had on our social connections and the ways we experience music. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Experimental music series No Hay Banda is back at la Sala Rossa with electronic ensemble Ciao Rhino and sax/percussion duo Scapegoat. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12

Cinema 1999 presents a 35mm screening of the classic 1967 Spaghetti Western Death Rides a Horse by Giulio Petroni, starring John Phillip Law as a vengeful outlaw, with a score by Ennio Morricone. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

