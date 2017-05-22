Monday, May 22

Yubisaki Nohaku

Villeray neighbourhood cafe Oui Mais Non hosts a holiday Monday terrasse party and garage sale, featuring the launch of some brand new summery menu items. 72 Jarry E., 1–5 p.m., free

Experimental music and art collective Modern Colony hosts a Journée des Patriotes event at la Sala Rossa featuring performances by Laorine, la Naegleria, June26 and Fujitora, plus visuals by Jasmin Spring and Alexandre Galemard. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

Head to Bar le Ritz PDB for an interactive Drunken Cinema film screening of 1988’s Night of the Demons, complete with props and drinking game cards to take full advantage of the cult classic. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5

Japanese post-punk, new wave, no wave, screamo and pop bands will be showcased at the 10th annual Next Music From Tokyo concert at Divan Orange. For details about the bands playing this year’s edition, see our interview with the showcase’s founder and programmer Steven Tanaka. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $14/$20

Happyness is a British band with a distinctly old-school, American-style indie rock sound (and a song referencing our city’s music scene), and tonight they’re back in town in support of their new LP Write-in. Openers are locals Bodywash and Vanille. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

