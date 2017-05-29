Monday, May 29

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Photo by Sam Barker

Feminist cycling collective les Dérailleuses launch the second edition of their self-published series Londonderry at l’Euguélionne, featuring texts in three languages on the theme of cyclo-touring across the globe and other bike-friendly words and illustrations. The launch will feature performances and limited edition poster prints as well as copies of the book. 1426 Beaudry, 5:30–8 p.m., free

As part of this year’s digital arts festival Chromatic, Espace Infopresse hosts Composite, an evening of innovation for digital artists and entrepreneurs to present their works, completed or in development, to the public followed by a meet & greet cocktail. 4310 St-Laurent, 5:30–8 p.m., free, registration required

Get ready for Fringe Fest with tonight’s Fringe-for-All, the annual festival preview where you can see short teasers of dozens of upcoming Fringe shows by local troupes, from theatre and musicals to comedy and dance. Café Campus (57 Prince-Arthur E.), 7 p.m., free

Have you never seen Nick Cave live? Take the opportunity to catch the alt icon (who our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins calls “the last true rock star”) when he plays Metropolis with his longtime back-up band the Bad Seeds tonight. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $72.50

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.