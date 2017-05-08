Monday, May 8

Exploring Expo 67 (photo by David K. Ross)

Concordia’s Post Image Cluster offers the artist talk Artists Animate the Expo 67 Archives, with artists Leisure (Meredith Carruthers and Susannah Wesley) and Althea Thauberger discussing their works in the upcoming Expo 67 exploration group show In Search of Expo 67, opening next month at the Musée d’art contemporain. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., EV-10.705, 3 p.m., free

Cinema 1999 hosts a special 16mm screening of Sam Peckinpah’s acclaimed 1977 WWII drama Cross of Iron, starring James Coburn and Maximilian Schell as rival German military officers on the Russian front. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

Catch local femme punks Rose Bush at Casa del Popolo with openers Sorry Girls and Shit Whitman. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

La Sala Rossa will be the site of a sweet triple bill, topped by Vancouver’s Terror Bird (synthy indie pop with darkwave accents) and featured local acts the Marquis and Douce Angoisse. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m. (sharp), $5

