Bow down before the Distorsion Psych Fest

What’s the big news this week, Johnson? Well since we’re on a first name basis, I’ll tell you, Poindexter: The big news is the Distorsion Psych Fest, which is well underway, continues over the weekend and is guaranteed to turn your grey matter into a lump of guacamole.

Friday: The Distorsion Psych Fest hosts probably the jewel in their crown tonight at their primary location, the Baby Jesus Church in Mile End: headlining are local sorcerers of fuckery Pypy, with openers Timmy’s Organism (remember the bag of Guac at Casa during POP a decade and change ago?) and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor, with DJ and man about town Mathieu Beauséjour plus VJ Anthony Piazza (Atsuko Chiba) keeping your brain on the lean. 5035 St-Dominique, 8:30 p.m., $12 advance/$15 door

Dig into Montreal’s amazing synth history by checking out Rational Youth’s Kevin Komoda in his not-so-new joint Plunt — they’re taking up the middle slot at Barfly between Death Drive and Vice Versus. Fans of Rational Youth will want to keep an eye on this column for an announcement about a rare reunion gig. 4062 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5

Saturday: Fans of the Rolling Stones and the Small Faces and, generally, U.K. rock when it fuggin’ ruled will not want to miss a conversation between producer/manager Andrew Loog Oldham and Montreal indie rock legend and producer Howard Bilerman at le Ritz. This will be about as nerdy as it gets. 179 Jean-Talon W., 6 p.m., $12

Distorsion Psych Fest expands the definition of Psychedelic music when they host We Are Wolves with Co/ntry, ASSB, Ellemetue and a special DJ set from the members of I.D.A.L.G. and projections by Mr. Saboteur at Eglise S-E-J du Mile End. 5035 St-Dominique, 8:30 p.m., $12 advance/$15 door

Sunday: Wrekmeister Harmonies have played so many shows in our fair burg lately that they might as well be called a local band. If you still have some brain cells that haven’t been fried by Distorsion, have a flame out with this incredible band at le Ritz, with droney shoegazers Aim Low and Mutter’d opening. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $13 advance/$15 door

The cap-off, or rather the comedown to Distorsion Psych Fest will be happening at the brand new l’Esco with DJ sets from Yonaten Gat and DJ Conspiration with Fet.Nat and Teke Teke. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10 advance/$12 door

On a different tip, you can check out a legend, or rather a man who shared a stage with true legends — CJ Ramone — when he takes the dust off many a Bruddah’s tune as well as some of his own, with Big Eyes and Screaming Demons at Foufs. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $18

Wednesday: If you dig both Willie and Waylon, as well as the other mid ’70s Nashville legends, you will not want to miss the cosmic-cowboy drawls and twang of local super group the Firemen at le Ritz. I have heard from more than a few reliable sources that this is the best country band in town. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., price unlisted

For a night of twang mixed in with some denim-shirt strum, you can catch the amazing songwriting of Sunfields with the always incredible Brad Barr and the baritone crooniness of Li’l Andy at Casa. Totally weird this is running up against the Firemen, so choose wisely, young grasshopper. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $8

Current Obsession: Bill Hicks, The Essential Collection

