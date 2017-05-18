Hell yeah, it’s Pouzza Fest!

After the Distorsion Psych Fest heaved its final sigh of 2017 last weekend, this weekend marks the start of local punk rock institution Pouzza Fest. Pouzza takes up the Ste-Catherine/St-Laurent Blvd. axis, with gigs happening from the late morning and running until last call. With an affordable pass, you’re able to walk between every venue, which are all a stones throw away from each other. And for those of you who are just curious, all shows at their outdoor Beer Garden are free.

There are hundreds of local and out of town bands playing over the three days (May 19-21) as well as stand-up comedy, baseball and something called Punk Rock Yoga (?). I’m not gonna lie and say the majority of the music is my bag (I’m disgustingly old and hence jaded as fug) but for those of you who grew up on Fat Wreck/Epitaph/Warped Tour or those young enough to be just getting into the spirit of punk, this is a great fest. Even as jaded as I am, there are still a couple of gigs you should be checking out if you make your way to St-Laurent and Ste-Catherine.

Friday: Pouzza on Friday night is definitely the place to be for the debut of a new jam by ex-members of Jesus and the Headliners, Deathboat and Punk Rock Karaoke: The Bottle lay it down fast and furious at 10:30. Keep your heels dug in deep at Théâtre Sainte Catherine as Trigger Happy will blast out what is left of your eardrums at 1 a.m. (I wish there were more gigs at this venue, btw.) 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5 p.m., $15

If you’re looking for a less mainstream version of punk, you can check out the post-punk sounds of None of Us with the raging punk of Depwine, the grrrl power of Pussy Stench and Eryn Temple at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Saturday: If you remember the ’90s, or just like to romanticize pre-Internet music, you will definitely want to crowd-surf at Boss Hog (featuring the dapper Jon Spencer donchaknow) at le Ritz with Danny and the Darleans and the gigginest and giggliest gals, Pale Lips. This is an early gig with a door time of 7 p.m., so don’t be tardy. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $20 advance/$23 door

Those who like things a little heavier can make tracks down to Crobar to catch the pure fuggin’ metal of Ottawa’s Occult Burial with the utterly crushing sounds of Warslaves and Luger. 1221 Crescent, 8 p.m., $10

Another definite winner is happening at l’Esco, hosting the rawk of Mardi Noir with Turbo Haus band Mountain Dust and Blue Cheese. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

If you want to catch a free all ages Pouzza show, a smart choice would be the Flatliners at the outdoor beer garden. Even if the Flatliners (on at 9:30 p.m.) doesn’t put the bacon on your burger, who cares? You’re in a beer garden, so quit yer whinin’. Parterre du Quartier des spectacles, 1:45 p.m., free

Sunday: For some skater punk that seems born straight out of the Reagan era, head down to the final stand of Pouzza at 6:45 to catch Boids at Foufs (87 Ste-Catherine E., 6:45 p.m., $25). Directly afterwards you can walk a block to Katacombes to catch Laval (1635 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $20) before high tailing it back to Foufs to cap the whole weekend off with the Scottish punk power of the Real McKenzies at 1 am (87 Ste-Catherine E., 1 a.m., $25).

Monday: For those of you who couldn’t give a toss about Pouzza Fest but do know how to carve a bong out of an apple, you may want to be at Katacombes to catch a heavy as fug show with the U.K’s Conan with the crushing support of Dopethrone and Arizona’s North. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15 advance/$20 door

Tuesday: Finally, for those of you who didn’t get all of your psych in at Distorsion last weekend, you can keep the trip rolling with Adam Strangler and Silver Dapple at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7/$10 with album

Current Obsession: Various Artists, New Orleans Funk Volume 2

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com