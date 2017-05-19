Piknic Électronik 2017 is about to blast off

Piknic Électronik 2016. Photo by Peter Ryaux-Larsen

For its 15th edition, Montreal’s favourite outdoor electronic music festivities are moving from the usual spot around the Calder sculpture while substantial renovations are underway at Parc Jean-Drapeau. This year’s edition will set sail for Île Ste-Hélène’s “Plaine des jeux,” redesigning its entire installation, where a reinvented experience is promised to Piknickers.

The venue will welcome local and international artists and DJs as well as thousands of beat lovers to celebrate music in the sun all summer long. Large-scale events will now be possible, with new concepts to be presented throughout the season.

Piknic organizers promise a spirit consistent with the now-famous formula, allowing people to take advantage of nature in an even greener setting, a vast space with a countryside feel surrounded by countless picnic tables.

Following its mandate to deliver quality house music, and highlight some of Montreal’s finest producers and DJs, this year’s programming is pretty great. A few incentives: Tiga b2b Jacques Greene, Misstress Barbara, Guillaume & the Coutu Dumonts, Fred Everything and a pairing of Maus with MightyKat, BSLC, Groj, Vincent Lemieux, Lexis b2b Seb Fauteux, Nic Falardeau, Posolo, Debbie DøE, Ledisko and loads of other local talents will bring the noise to Plaine des jeux this summer.

This year’s celebrations will be pushing partnerships even further, teaming up with the FME, MUTEK and MEG festivals for showcases and highlighting music by local labels including Ghost Club, Husa Sounds and Jack’s Kartel, while local crews 64Hz, All Good, Big Tooth, Bolting Bits, Elusion, NVA, and Trash Family will make the city’s best and brightest lights shine.

Internationally known acts are found all over the calendar: Seth Troxler, Roman Flügel, Prins Thomas, My Favorite Robot, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Chloé, Josh Wink, Christian Martin b2b with ARDALAN, Jennifer Cardini, Marcellus Pittman, Shanti Celeste, Honey Soundsystem, Chus + Ceballos, the Black Madonna, Jesse Rose, Red Axes, YokoO, B.Traits, Jesse Futerman, Cassy and Nicole Moudaber are among other world class talents on the program.

A few surprise artists and yet to be confirmed names will soon fill out the remaining dates and join an already impressive bill. So what are we waiting for? Let’s prepare to get our groove on already! ■

The 2017 edition of Piknic Électronik will be held from May 21 to Sept. 24 at Plaine des jeux on Île Ste-Hélène.