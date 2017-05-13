Saturday, May 13

DJ Awwful

Get your garden ready at this weekend’s May Market, hosted by urban agriculture group City Farm School, where you can find locally grown seedlings, compost and other garden essentials, plus an artisan market with dozens of local vendors. 6750 Esplanade, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., continues through Sunday, free

Distorsion Psych Fest continues today with a daytime Marché Psychédélique and a show tonight featuring some great local acts: We Are Wolves, CO/NTRY, Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche and Ellemetue, plus a DJ set by IDALG. Both events are happening at l’Église St-Enfant-Jesus du Mile End. 5035 St-Dominique, market 12-6 p.m., free entry, show 8:30 p.m., $15

Montreal’s #2 Best Hip Hop Group and #5 Best Band (according to our Best of MTL readers’ poll) Strange Froots get ready to embark on an international tour – made possible by their successful Froots in Dakar fundraiser series – by launching a brand-new music video for “Sunflower Soul.” Their show tonight at NoBad Sound Studio caps off a full day of celebrations for the studio’s 10th anniversary, which also features a BBQ, pop-up shop, DJ sets and performers. 3732 de Courtrai, BBQ and pop-up shop from 2 p.m., free, performances from 7 p.m., $8

Grassroots community org Solidarité Milton-Parc hosts a documentary screening at their ENSEMBLE space of Jean Rouch’s acclaimed 1961 film The Human Pyramid, following a diverse group of African and European students and their social dynamics at an Ivory Coast university, with a discussion afterwards lead by researcher (and Cult MTL contributor) James Oscar. 3590 Jeanne-Mance, 6:30 p.m., free

The top three DJs in Montreal (according to the Best of MTL readers poll) are spinning simultaneously at three different events tonight: i-DJ with Frankie Teardrop at NDQ, a Rihanna Dance Party with DJ Awwful at le Ritz and MPU with Diskommander & cie. at le Belmont.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.