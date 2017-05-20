Saturday, May 20

Canadaland painting by William Daniel Buller

The springtime edition of Restaurant Day gives Montrealers a chance to explore their neighbourhoods, meet their neighbours and sample delicious home-cooked food from every culture at dozens of pop-up sidewalk and parkside stops.

Strap on your walking shoes for NDG’s Porchfest, a festival that brings bands of all sorts out of their homes (and other people’s homes) and onto porches, balconies and the streets of the West End neighbourhood from noon to midnight. Rain-check day on May 22.

It’s the final day of the Concordia Greenhouse’s annual Epic Seedling Sale, where you can find everything you need to create your summer garden including over 150 varieties of organic, locally grown vegetable, floral and herb seedlings, terrariums, fruit trees and more. 1455 Maisonneuve W., 13th floor, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

Publisher Metatron presents Poetry in the Age of Survelliance, the debut event in a series of readings and topical discussions. Readings by NY poets Sarah Jean Grimm, Liz Bowen and Georgia Faust and conversation led by authors Jacob Wren and Ashley Obscura at the Rocket Science Room. #204-170 Jean-Talon W., 2:30–5 p.m., PWYC

Award-winning independent journalist, whistleblower and rabble-rouser Jesse Brown of Canadaland leads a conversation at the Rialto Theatre called The Canadaland Guide to Canada, hosted by CJLO and Indie Montreal. 5723 Parc, 7 p.m., $28/$23 in advance

Head to Mile Ex’s Never Apart for the “wearable art extravaganza” Wiggle, featuring performances and fashion highlighting fantastical and innovative wigs and headpieces designed by Montreal creatives in an evening hosted by New York trans trailblazer Candis Cayne. 7049 St-Urbain, 7 p.m., $15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.



For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.