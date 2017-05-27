Saturday, May 27

Animal Collective

In conjunction with food-truck gangs Cuisine de Rue and les Premiers Vendredis, seasonal Mile Ex bar Alexandraplatz presents a night market, with 30 artisans selling their stuff along food and drink vendors. Near 6731 Esplanade, 2–11 p.m.

If opera tickets are out of your budget, not to worry — everyone can enjoy the FREE special live simulcast of the Opéra de Montréal’s production of Puccini’s La Bohème on a giant screen under the stars at McGill’s Percival Molson Stadium, for one night only. 475 des Pins, 7:30 p.m., free, rain or shine, registration required

Indie heroes Animal Collective drop in to town for a show at the Corona, with alt-folk openers Circuit des Yeux. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $38/$43

Five4Fifteen Comedy (the folks behind the Bar Bifteck Comedy Festival) with The Salhyde Comedy Show at Mile End Mexican restaurant Barbe Bleu, with G. Hamilton Braithwaite, Chuggo, headliner Morgan O’Shea and host Hart Gordshikov. 272 Bernard W., 9:30 p.m., free

Montreal instrumental trio CHRIST launches their new album Cinder at l’Escogriffe, with support from a pair of Chicago bands: Ikaray and Sough. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Featuring DFA1979’s Sebastien Grainger, former Tricky Woo guitar god Adrian Popovich and his bass-playing wife, Jessica Bruzzese, the Montreal/Los Angeles post-punk power trio American Lips launch their debut LP Kiss the Void at Turbo Haüs. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10/$12

