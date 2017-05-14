Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day appropriate pin from Annex Vintage

Cyclists, get your bike in gear for the summer season at bike redistribution non-profit Cyclo Nord-Sud’s annual ReCyclo Gear Swap at Centre St-Denis, where you can find new and used bikes and parts for every budget. 5115 Rivard, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m., free

Catch Watching the Apple Trees Blossom, the finissage for Victoria Stanton’s The Sanctimonious Sect of Nothing Is Sacred, a year-long series of public “non-events,” or collectively enacted moments of downtime around the city. Dare-Dare trailer (Atwater, Green and Doré), 2–5:30 p.m., free, rain or shine

Spend some quality time with Mom by taking her for a scenic walk through the trails of Mont-Royal, where at the top you’ll find the first edition of a free Sunday afternoon concert series in the mountaintop Chalet featuring talented young musicians from the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal. This week’s show features violinist Annabelle Chouinard and pianist Zhan Hong Xiao. 1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, 3 p.m., free

Chinatown tiki bar le Mal Nécessaire celebrates its third anniversary by launching a new menu and inviting the public to donate undergarments to charity. Donate five (new) underwear or two bras (or $50) and you and up to four friends will get 50 per cent off cocktails. 1106B St-Laurent, 4:30 p.m.–3 a.m.

Ottawa-based electro-assisted folk-pop singer/songwriter Isaac Vallentin performs at le Cagibi with Montrealers Pallice and Special Solace. 5490 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7

