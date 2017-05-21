Sunday, May 21

St-Viateur Bagels

There ain’t no party like a bagel party. St-Viateur Bagel turns 60 today, with anniversary activities happening at its primary location. 263 St-Viateur W., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The summer’s first Piknic Électronik is upon us with today’s season kickoff party at Parc Jean-Drapeau featuring DJs Seychelle, Claire and MAUS b2b MightyKat plus Red Axes and Multi Culti. Parc Jean-Drapeau, 2-9:30 p.m., $17/$13.50 in advance

Bar le Ritz PDB hosts a fundraiser with PMS – People for Menstrual Solidarity, to provide menstrual hygiene products for people in need with an appropriately bloody film screening of Toshiya Fujita’s 1973 revenge classic Lady Snowblood. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10 or free with donation of new (unopened) hygiene product

Passovah presents an evening of song at Casa del Popolo featuring Tamara Sandor, Graham Van Pelt (Miracle Fortress) and Caroline Keating. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Sans titre launches a party series to showcase local music labels, focusing their first event on Dance Till Death. École Privée is the spot, opening up on Sunday night for the first time and inviting the post-Piknic crowd to keep the party going. 1 Milton, 10 p.m., $7 before midnight/$10

