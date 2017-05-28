Sunday, May 28

Martin Garrix

It’s a special #MTL375 edition of Montreal Museums Day, where over 40 museums and cultural institutions across town can be visited for free, with lots of special programming and activities for all ages, plus special free shuttles to get you from door to door quickly, courtesy of the STM. Various locations, shuttles run from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., free (note, some exhibits have entrance fees)

Archive Montreal, the team behind Expozine, is teaming up with this weekend’s Chromatic festival to hold a one-day only Grande Print Art Fair in a Mile Ex loft featuring over 60 artists and organizations with artworks using print techniques from silkscreening, letterpress, engravings and lots more. 6275 Durocher, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., free

A special outdoor edition of annual blowout dance party Bal en Blanc is happening at Parc Jean Drapeau, with DJs (including headliner Martin Garrix, Slander, the Him, Blu J and Borgore) on three stages, including a Nous sommes Montréal stage showcasing local acts. 296 Tour de l’isle, 12–10 p.m., $75–$100

Add some anti-capitalist theory to your bookshelf at day two of the Anarchist Bookfair, where hundreds of booksellers, zine producers, artists, filmmakers and educators have converged for the flagship event of the month-long Festival of Anarchy. 2515 Delisle & 2450 Workman, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

21 year old Zimbabwe-born, Australian-raised rising rap star Tkay Maidza was described by The Fader as “Azealia without the baggage,” and she’s showing off her talents in Montreal tonight at Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Kae Sun and Hua Li. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

