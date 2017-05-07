Sunday, May 7

Pale Lips

Get your bike ready to move you across the city, while also helping make it easier for people to move across borders. Today’s Bikes Against Borders‘ repair-a-thon at Concordia’s Right to Move volunteer bike garage, is donating proceeds to Solidarity Across Borders, a Montreal-based migrant justice advocacy group. Alleyway behind 2150 Bishop, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., PWYC, $30–$75 suggested

Get a glimpse of the future of Montreal fashion design at Signature 2017, the annual fashion show of Lasalle Collegs’ graduating design students, at Olympic Stadium. 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $31/$14 students

Local pop-punk ladies Pale Lips headline a show at the newly renovated l’Esco with support from Milwaukee’s Indonesian Junk and locals Sinkin’ Feelings (Genital Hospital). 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7

Local sound collagist Joni Void — aka Jean Cousin, also known as Johnny_Ripper and Boy With a Red Cap in his other music projects — launches his record Selfless tonight, with openers Kazuki Koga and Valeda. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8

Catch the ’90s stylings of Boston’s Strange Mangers — whose sound encompasses slowcore, dream pop, shoegaze and Pavement/Weezer-esque indie rock — playing Quai des Brumes with Montreal acts Fog Lake and Common Holly as well as NYC’s Leapling. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

