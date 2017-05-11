Thursday, May 11

Chantel Marostica and Tranna Wintour headline Queer and Present Danger

Over 30 local artists including Chris Dyer, MC Baldassari, TONE, Annabelle Fiset and more have produced new works using the skateboard as a canvas for Mile End’s Art Lounge exhibition Spectrum launching with a vernissage this evening. 160 St-Viateur E., #160, 6–11 p.m., free

Wig in a Box presents Docile Bodies, a dance/sound/narrative adaptation of Michel Foucault’s Discipline and Punish, today through Saturday. La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines (3700 St-Dominique), 7 p.m., $25/$20 students

Dollar Cinema hosts the premiere of Radu Mihaileanu’s film The History of Love, an adaptation of Nicole Krauss’s novel starring Derek Jacobi, Gemma Arterton and Elliot Gould. 6900 Decarie Square, 7 p.m., $15/$10 students & members

Placing in the Top 5’s of multiple Best of MTL categories, Tranna Wintour headlines an all-queer comedy line-up this weekend at ComedyWorks’ Queer and Present Danger show and live taping, with co-headliner Chantel Marostica plus Rachel Gendron, Travis Cannon, DJ Mausner, John St-Goddard, Kevin Shustack and Amanda McQueen. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $15/$10 students, continues through Saturday

Ontario guitar-pop band Hollerado is back with a new album, Born Yesterday, and a show at la Sala Rossa with openers PS I Love You and Everett Bird. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $21.50/$18 in advance

