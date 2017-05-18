Thursday, May 18

Poet Alex Dimitrov

Discover Montreal’s next generation of artists at this evening’s vernissage for Maureen II. The show features works by Concordia’s Studio Arts MFA graduates in a variety of mediums including painting, prints, sculpture, photography and textiles. 3450 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free

It’s poetry night at Drawn & Quarterly, with readings from New York poet Alex Dimitrov, Toronto’s Robin Richardson and Montrealers Alex Manley and Lauren Turner. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Montreal journalist and author Ian Howarth launches his new book Rock’n’Radio with a soirée in St-Henri’s historic RCA building. Chronicling Montreal’s role in Canadian rock ‘n roll radio, from its heyday in the 60’s through to the 80’s, the book features interviews, photos and stories from DJs, local bands and other scenesters of the era. 900 Lacasse, B-111, 7:30–9:30 p.m., free

Phi Centre screens a selection of the best short films from the recent Tribeca Film Festival, in their original languages with English subtitles (where available). See the programming details here. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $9.50/$7.50 students

The 12th edition of the Montreal Underground Film Festival (MUFF) launches tonight with a screening party at Bar le Ritz PDB. With dozens of independent short films showing, plus a hands-on Live Scratch video activity with local filmmaker Steven Woloshen. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $7

Composer and violinist Christopher Tignor brings his moody electro-acoustic music to La Vitrola. Opening the evening is Flying Hórses and a performance of poetry and sound from trio Alexandre St-Onge, Jeremy Young and Deanna Radford. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10 advance/$13 door

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.