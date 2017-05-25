Thursday, May 25

Chance the Rapper

Cassette tape-based micro-label Botanist hosts a Vegan Picnic at the Concordia Greenhouse with free snacks and beverages, featuring performances from Piith (with visuals from Swarm and Kaye Bluet), CoCo Puffs MusoNi, Lucas Charlie Rose and Machine Elf. 1455 de Maisonneuve, 12th floor, 5–9 p.m., PWYC

Urban arts collective Chrome takes over Artgang with over 40 graffiti artists for the exhibition Spraycan Art, including Earth Crusher, Ms Teri, Opire, Koal, Naïmo, Pask and lots more, with tonight’s vernissage animated by DJ Yesir. 6524 St-Hubert, 6–11 p.m., free

Festival TransAmériques kicks off tonight with the first of four performances of the documentary theatre experience 100% Montreal — which promises to “scrutinize the DNA of Montrealers” — making this city the 25th to be honoured with such a show by German company Rimini Protokoll. Note that tonight’s show is “sold out for the moment,” but there are tickets available for the next two nights and for the Sunday matinee. Place des Arts’s Théâtre Jean Duceppe (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., $60/$53 seniors/$50 youth/$45.75 last-minute

Fans of Chicago rapper Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper, will be flocking to the Bell Centre for his show tonight, with DJ Oreo and King Louie. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $58–$133

Montreal art rock band Corridor launch their new record Supermercado at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$15

