Thursday, May 4

The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie (photo by Andrew Piccone)

The SATosphère hosts the first of seven presentations of Électro-Acrylique, an audiovisual experience that combines live painting by artist Alec Stephani with video mapping and a score by DJ Pfreud, followed by the audiovisual album Orbits by London producer Dems (Ninja Tune). 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $24.25

Kickdrum, Good Vibe People and CJLO’s one-night only Spring Folk Fest at, featuring melodic folk stylings of local favourites like Aquarius Dreams, St. Lawrence Warehouse Company, Ada Lea, Vanwho, Jesse Speed and more with stages both indoors and on the terrasse. Nomad Nation (129 Van Horne), 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

Montreal’s annual Sketchfest comedy festival kicks off tonight at Theatre Ste-Catherine with side-splitting performances from six different sketch troupes including Philadelphia’s The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie, New York’s Martin Nolan, Toronto’s Sketchy as Fuck and more, hosted by locals Hot Raw Fire. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $12 per show or $60 for a festival pass. Check out our Sketchfest roundup here.

It’s an East Coast invasion at le Cagibi with Moncton new wave project Saint Jack headlining with support from Fredericton’s nostalgic Brookside Mall and recent Montreal transplants, Elephants Gerald. 5490 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler takes over the decks at Haitian-flavoured dance club Ti-Agrikol as DJ Windows 98 for the first of two Thursday night parties. 1840 Amherst, 9 p.m., price unlisted



For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.