Tuesday, May 16

Cocktail Made With Love (photo by: Pedro Marques)

Montreal community org DESTA Black Youth Network hosts their annual fundraising gala DESTA Fest at Théâtre Paradoxe, with performances from ALIssac, Zander, West Can and more. Plus, special guest CFL star Kyries Hebert of the Montreal Alouettes, a tribute to Bad News Brown, silent auction and open bar. 5959 Monk, 6–11 p.m., $75 or $125 for two

Check out a double program of live music and trippy visuals at the SATosphère’s presentation of / IS //// IS ////// featuring sax and vocal duo Jane/KIN followed by Plateaux by Vincent Brault, Vincent Martin and Owen Kirby. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $22.25, continues through Friday

National bartending competition Made With Love holds this year’s national championship round at Montreal’s TRH Bar. Spectators can cheer on Montreal’s best bartenders, sample the cocktails produced during the competition, check out a skateboard showcase at the bar’s in-house half-pipe and more special surprises. 3699 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $50–$65

Catch a pair of solo performances by a couple of superior Montreal-based musicians and songwriters, namely bassist and improvisor Miles Perkin and Thus Owls singer Erika Angell. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m, price unlisted.

Montreal band Slight launch their new EP The Hustle Is a Many Splendoured Thing at l’Escogriffe. (Listen to the EP here.) Their set will be sandwiched between sets by Scented Candle and (topping the bill) Fleece. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7/$10

