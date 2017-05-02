Tuesday, May 2

Cellist Justin Wright

This year’s edition of the pan-Asian cultural festival Accès Asie kicks off today with a 5à7 cocktail launch party at Cabaret Lion d’Or. The evening features performances by Japanese-Canadian pianist Kimihiro Yasaka, dance troupe Bollywood Blast plus an exhibition by Iranian photographer Hamed Tabein and music from DJ Interstellaire II with visuals by VJ Me Float. 1676 Ontario E., 5–7 p.m., free

In collaboration with the Blue Metropolis literary festival, Archive Montreal and Expozine present a bilingual evening of literary Dialogues at Divan Orange. Expect readings by Catherine Kidd, Fortner Anderson, Kelly Nora Drukker and more, reflecting historical Montreal settings through the eras. The event will be preceded by the annual Expozine awards gala honouring the best in independent publishing as represented at last November’s edition of the zine fair. 4234 St-Laurent, Expozine gala 6–8 p.m., free, Literary Dialogues from 9 p.m., $8

OG U.K. punks the Damned play Club Soda, and though the main act is the big draw, don’t miss out on California punk/soul act the BellRays and locals Police des Moeurs. 1225 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $30/$35

Montreal cellist Justin Wright launches his debut EP Pattern Seeker with a performance at la Sala Rossa. The EP was recorded during a residency at Alberta’s Banff Centre for the Arts by combining classical instruments with synths and pop recording techniques.Openers Jeremy Dutcher (Toronto) and Tambour (Montreal) round out the night. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$7 in advance

Travelling all-vinyl dance party the Groovy Vinyl touches down at Artgang tonight for a funky disco-flavoured dance-off featuring sets by DJs Kris Guilty and Comart. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

