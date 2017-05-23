Tuesday, May 23

Still from Illusia. Film by Ramona Gastl

Drawn & Quarterly hosts a book launch for award-winning Concordia alum Pasha Malla’s novel Fugue States, following two young men as they embark on a soul-searching trip from Canada to Kashmir. Now based in Toronto, Malla will join Montreal Giller Prize winner Sean Michaels in conversation. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

In advance of this year’s edition of the Anarchist Bookfair, la Sala Rossa hosts the two-day Anarchist Theatre Festival starting tonight, featuring socially conscious theatre from local and international artists. Tonight’s line-up includes works from Montreal’s Xavier Neszvescko, Thought Experiment Productions and Valises en Cavale plus Ontario’s Bilal Baig. 4848 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $13 or $20 for both nights, continues through Wednesday

Montreal electro-funk five piece Choses Sauvages launch their virtual reality 360 degree music video for their song Poussière with a party and performance at Quai des Brumes, complete with virtual reality headsets courtesy of MontVR to take in the full experience. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., PWYC, preceded by a 5à7 at MontVR, 4605 St-Denis

From the suburbs of Chicago, garage rockers the Orwells are coming to Montreal on tour for their latest LP Terrible Human Beings. They’re playing le Ritz with indie rock openers the Walters (from Chicago proper). 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $21/$26

German filmmaker Ramona Gastl presents her short film Illusia, a documentary about a Siberian puppet maker, at Pompette on Saint-Laurent. Gastl will be also be hosting a talk after the screening. 4128 Saint-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., suggested donation $3

