Tuesday, May 30

The SAT’s annual IX Symposium, now in it’s fourth edition with speakers, workshops, performances and more on the immersive experience as a medium for arts and information opens today with a cocktail, conversation with University of Greenwich director Ghislaine Boddington, and performance of tech-integrated live-painting and 360 degree projection work Électro-Acrylique in the SATosphère. 1201 St-Laurent, 4–9 p.m., $138/$113 students per day or $400/$310 students for full 5 day pass

This week’s Chromatic festival teams up with Concordia’s EMAC (Electronic Music and Arts Association) for EMAC on the Roof, a free rooftop party atop of Studio l’Eloi featuring tunes from Pascale Project, DJ Beefi (Ramzi) and Housemates (Adam Feingold b2b Francis Oak). 6250 Hutchison, 4–11 p.m., free

This year’s edition of experimental performing arts festival OFFTA launches today with a 5à7 soirée at Monument National which will double as the opening of stage director Félix-Antoine Boutin’s interactive public installation and performance work Knowledge and Education, which will be open to the public in Peace Park for the duration of the OFFTA festival in collaboration with the year-long public art project Possibles. 1182 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m., free

Ontario boy Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as the Weeknd, brings his now world-famous nu-R&B steez to the Bell Centre tonight, with openers from the pop spectrum Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6lack. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $52.25 to $197

As our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins put it, for those about to post-rock, we salute you. Iceland’s Sigur Rós plays their first of two shows at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier tonight. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $50–$111.50

