Tuesday, May 9

The Planetarium launches a new immersive 360-dome experience called KYMA, a montage depicting vibrations through video art, acrobats and music, by filmmaker Philippe Baylaucq. 4801 Pierre de Coubertin, $20.25/$18.50 seniors/$14.75 students 18+/$10.25 kids aged 5–17

Transition NDG hosts a screening of the Montreal-produced documentary No Land No Food No Life. The film, directed by Amy Miller, explores ways communities are engaging in small-scale agriculture projects. Coop la Maison Verte (5785 Sherbrooke W.), 7 p.m., free

Montreal publisher Véhicule Press launches their spring collection of titles at Drawn & Quarterly, highlighting new literary works including novels from Josip Novakovich, David Bouchet and Lesley Trites plus poetry editions from Catriona Wright and Kateri Lanthier. 211 Bernard W., 7–9 p.m., free

Catch the opening event for the CCA’s new exhibition Besides History, which explores the role that history plays in the contemporary architectural practice of Go Hasegawa, Kersten Geers, and David Van Severen. The show officially opens tomorrow and runs through Oct. 15. 1920 Baile, 6 p.m., $10/$7 seniors/students and kids free

For those who like it loud, Atlanta garage rockers Black Lips are playing le National, with an opening set by NYC punks Surfbort. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $25, all ages

Violinist and composer Jessica Moss — a member of Thee Silver Mt. Zion and Black Ox Orkestar, as well as a frequent collaborator with local experimental acts — launches her debut solo LP Pools of Light with openers Fiver and Nadia Moss. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8/$10

