Wednesday, May 10

1001 Fesses

Montreal photography project 1001 Fesses, a series of non-sexualized images of nude female derrières by Emilie Mercier and Frédérique Marseille is on display this evening with a vernissage at Mile End’s atelier b with tunes by DJ Shaida. 5758 St-Laurent, 5–8 p.m., free

It might be cold and wet outside, but that won’t stop seasonal Mile Ex garage bar Alexandraplatz from officially launching terrasse season by throwing open the doors for this summer’s inaugural Weinplatz. 6731 Esplanade, 5–11 p.m., free

Théâtre Sainte Catherine hosts two back-to-back comedy shows as part of this week’s Sketchfest line-up, beginning with the Sketch Republic featuring Montreal and Toronto troupes including Tallboyz II Men, Unofficial O.C. and Great Toe. The later show features Toronto’s Boys Club!, locals Just Asking and Beans on Toast, hosted by Andrew Barr. 264 Ste-Catherine E., shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., $12 each or $20 for a day pass

The Centaur and Gananoque, ON’s Thousand Islands Playhouse present a production of two-man show Bed and Breakfast about a pair of gay men from Toronto trying to operate a B&B in a small town. The show runs through May 21. 453 St-Francois-Xavier, $39

Distortion Psych Fest occupies l’Église Saint-Enfant-Jésus du Mile-End (and several other venues) for five nights of super sounds, tonight through Sunday. The festival kicks off at l’Escogriffe with a screening of Melvins documentary The Colossus of Destiny and live sets by mind-bending Montreal acts Crabe, l’Ordre de l’infiniment Nada and DJ Conspiration Psychédélique. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $5/five-day passes $25 and $40

