Wednesday, May 17

Photo courtesy the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

In honour of today’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, local queer youth support org Project 10 hosts an open house for community members to learn more about the services they provide and to get involved in making the city safer for queer and trans youth. The evening’s program includes special guest speakers, meet & greet with program staff and volunteers and yummy snacks. 1575 Amherst, 5–7 p.m., free

Drawn & Quarterly’s Graphic Novel Book Club continues with a discussion about The Interview by Manuele Fior. Saelan Twerdy leads the conversation around this work of near-future sci-fi drama. 211 Bernard W., 7-9 p.m., free

The city’s 375th anniversary celebrations go into top gear tonight, with the Bonne Fête Montreal show at the Bell Centre — a concert co-presented by Evenko and Just for Laughs featuring Marie-Mai, Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Diane Dufresne, Dead Obies, Ariane Moffatt and Boogat, among others, hosted by Guy A. Lepage with (French-language) comedy by Louis-José Houde and Gad Elmaleh (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $73-$218) — as well as the Jacques Cartier Bridge illumination show.

A local line-up of electro-pop favourites graces the stage at la Vitrola tonight, headlined by Smileswithteeth (freshly returned from a U.S. tour) with friends Cafe Lanai, Loon and Best Fern. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

For some quality classic pop, folk and old-school country vibez, check out local acts Sunfields, Brad Barr and L’il Andy at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

