Wednesday, May 24

Local arts collective the Woman Power hosts a three-day Self Love Matters pop-up shop at Espace Pop, with clothing, totes, prints, colouring books and more. The event opens today with a 5à7 Q&A session featuring artist Niti Marcelle Mueth. 5587 Parc, 12–9 p.m. with festive 5à7, continues through Friday

Plateau video-based art space GIV (Groupe Intervention Vidéo) host a free science-fiction themed screening night called The Vault—Offworld, curated by Anne Golden and featuring works by Sonya Stefan, Tracey Peters, Zachary Finkelstein and more. 4001 Berri, #105, 7 p.m., free

British trio the XX are coming to Montreal to usher in the summer season with an outdoor concert at Parc Jean-Drapeau, with opener Kelela. 296 Chemin du Tour de l’isle, 8 p.m., $68.25

Montreal indie rock mainstays the Luyas return from a four-month tour for an early hometown show at la Plante with openers Paper Beat Scissors, who will also be launching their new EP All We Know. Secret location, 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

Reach out to Manchester (in a rather roundabout way) by coming out to a party showcasing an artist from that city’s music scene: DJ/producer Biome is playing Newspeak’s Lo Key Wednesdays, with support from locals Bakune, Shigero and Kobil. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m, $10

