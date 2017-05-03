Wednesday, May 3

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Head to Outremont for the second edition of SistersinMotion, an outdoor show featuring spoken word and performances sharing the points of view of women from Black, Indigenous and other racialized communities. Jardins Cra-terre (across from 400 Atlantic), 6–9 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC

DIY arts and cultural space Soon.tw hosts a vernissage for the group show featuring works by Canadian and international artists Zoe Barcza, Object Catering, Jasmine Reimer and Robin Fry, curated by Toronto’s Jay Isaac. 305 Bellechasse, #101, 6–9 p.m., free

The Montreal Holocaust Museum hosts the timely Pianos for Peace concert, showcasing interpretations of traditional Syrian music by Syrian-American composer/pianist Malek Jandali and his trio. 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 7:30 p.m., $20/$15 students and seniors

Welsh pop/rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen round out the tour for their 2016 album The Ride with a headlining Montreal gig at the Corona Theatre with Columbus psych trio the Worn Flints. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $29.50/$31

Montreal singer-songwriter Sara-Danielle launches an album of soulful electro-pop soundscapes with a show at le Ritz. Be prompt to catch openers Thanya Iyer and Marianne Poirier. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $7

