Wednesday, May 31

From the production of Peter Pansexual

Mural-producing public art org MU Montreal holds their annual benefit party tonight at Cirque Éloize, featuring immersive installations, live painting and entertainment, silent auction, food, swag-bags, open bar and plenty more. 417 Berri, 6–11 p.m., $255, tax deductible

Fringe Festival begins today with the opening of Glam Gam Productions’ performance of Peter Pansexual at Café Cléopatra: a raunchy, Montreal-ready adaptation of the classic story of never growing up. 1230 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

L.A.-based hip hop act Ho99o9 drop in for a set at Turbo Haus with openers Injury Reserve. Sample their hardcore sound by checking out their recent single “United States of Horror.” 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $13/$15.50

Montreal pop singer-songwriter ggpeach launches her new EP Melt at Casa del Popolo tonight with special guests Ada Lea, Lillian King and a stand-up comedy set by Tatyana Olal. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

Plants and Animals “cover band” Pants and Sandals (our quotations, because we suspect this is a not-so-secret show by Plants and Animals) are playing Divan Orange with showman Beaver Sheppard. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.