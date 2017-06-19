Sinjin Hawke, First Opus (Fractal Fantasy)
The erstwhile Montrealer and current nomad’s deprivation tank future sounds get a bit of breathing room on his first longplayer, keeping the singularity at bay for just a while longer. Hip hop, specifically the search for new sounds and pacing, form the basis of Rashad-acolyte Alan Brinsmead’s mostly instrumental tracks. (Local DJ Jason Voltaire/M. Bootyspoon comes on to prophesize a bit.) It’s a visceral listen, with a palette sure to confound the ears and open the senses.
8.5/10
Trial Track: “Divination”
