Friday, June 16

Le Mile Ends’ Articule: la Ruelle en Eco Mode is Articule gallery’s annual two-day alley party, “an eco-friendly art and textile design weekend” offering outdoor fun with a bar, BBQ and DJs. The event begins today and runs through tomorrow, rain or shine. 262 Fairmount W., 4–8 p.m. Friday, 1–7 p.m. Saturday

Montreal’s feminist sci-fi wrestling collective EarthBound is hosting a fundraising throwdown called Fight it Out: Bonus Universe at DIY wrestling venue The Sacred Square to help fund the group’s upcoming web series. Don’t miss your chance to see wrestlers Ula and Lilac plus special guests Vanessa Kraven, Remedy, Mastermind, Kath Von Goth and more, with live music from NOIA, a special auction round and plenty more high-impact fun. Check out our interview with the wrestlers here. 2050 Joly, 7 p.m., $10–$20 sliding scale

Self-described as a visual and intellectual guide to life, The Fine Print magazine hosts a second anniversary rooftop party to launch its third print edition, the Post-Truth World Issue, including work by local photogs Richmond Lam and John Londono. 4532 Laval, 7 p.m., free

As part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival, Parisian beatmaker Félix Pierrot — who’s also the founder of House Plants Records and artist collective Euphônia — wields his minimal hip hop soundscapes at Casa, with Persons, Sea Beau and the No Exist DJs. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7–$10/PWYC

Brussels DJ Kurtis Lo drops in to le Bleury for R&B/neo-soul/hip hop night Fly Ladies, with residents Dr. MaD and Walla P. Fans of ’90s and early 2K music, this is your go-to. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$8

Parc at Midnight continues its late-night series with a screening of Terry Gilliam’s classic self-destructive gonzo flick Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, starring a pre-douchebag Johnny Depp. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $12.50

