Friday, June 2

It’s sidewalk sale weekend along the Plateau’s primary east-west drag, Mont-Royal Avenue. From St-Laurent to Iberville, you’ll find deals, BBQ’s, bars, art, games, DJs and more. In the latter category, a new special architecture and design pavilion called Cabane will be set up at Mont-Royal & Mentana with its own special arts programming throughout the weekend. Mont-Royal from St-Laurent to Iberville, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. daily, free

Montreal’s Indigenous Knowledge Sharing Project hosts a weekend of Indigenous Knowledge Sharing activities at the Gay Village’s Écomusée du fier monde, opening today with an artisan market, Indigenous food tasting opportunity with a special menu by Montreal-based Squamish Nisga’a chef George Lenser (formerly of Joe Beef), plus a First Nations beading workshop. 2050 Amherst, 4–9 p.m., free

Montreal cabaret rock band Timber Timbre play a local show for the first time since the release of their latest, sixth album Sincerely, Future Pollution. Get in early for openers Sin and Swoon. L’Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., $33.75/$38.75

POMPe and Gaybash return to co-host, in-CUNT-ation: a queer dance party ressurection with DJs B’UGO and JNNBNNRCK, plus performances from Mikiki Mikiki and Phoenix Wood. Artgang (6524 St-Hubert), 11 p.m., $8 before midnight/$10

Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey is screening nightly tonight through Sunday as part of Cinéma du Parc’s Parc at Midnight series, presenting a rare opportunity to see the 1967 classic on the big screen. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $12.50

