Friday, June 23

Come check out the opening party for Mile End’s Marché des Possibles, the POP Montreal-curated music/artisan/bar/food-truck good-times outdoor weekender, which has its season opener tonight. Expect live music by Phern and Chocolat, plus DJs T Baby and Sebastien Benoit Poirier. See the full weekend program here. Outside Arena St-Louis (5633 St-Dominique), 5:30–11 p.m., free

Toronto performance artist Myung-Sun Kim brings her newest work Human Acts to Mile End artist-run centre Articule, reflecting on the fragmented histories and undocumented stories of those who have lived through Korea’s century of war, dictatorship, colonialism and liberation. An artist talk will follow with special Korean refreshments. 262 Fairmount W., 7 p.m., free

Though Wu-Tang Clan is playing out of town at Montebello’s Rockfest, St-Laurent Blvd. nightclub Apt. 200 and promoters Saintwoods are hosting an official afterparty featuring Inspectah Deck and guests, plus music by Blindd. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Syrian wedding singer turned international star of the festival circuit Omar Souleyman touches down at Club Soda for a performance hosted by Ancient Future, with openers Dimitri (Body Meta) and Fadel. 1225 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $36.75/$31 in advance

It’s Wonder Women weekend at ComedyWorks with a special two-night, all-woman edition of The Dirty Show featuring the raunchiest stand-up imaginable. Comics include Kirsten Finch, Emma Wilkie, Jacy Lafontaine and Mariam Khan, with special guest appearances from Nat King Pole and host Leighland Beckman and music by Aural Turpitude. 1238 Bishop, 10:30 p.m., $15, 2nd on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

