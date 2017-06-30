Friday, June 30

Bob Dylan

Literary, art and event space GAMMA hosts a grand opening party with readings by Cason Sharpe and Lucy K Shaw, among others, and live music by Jaclyn Kendall, Iridaceae and more. 2080 Joly, 3–8.p.m., free

Living legend of folk, rock and pop culture iconography Bob Dylan is playing the Bell Centre as part of the Jazz Fest. At the risk of being indelicate, let’s just say that it would be unwise for fans to miss this opportunity to see the man in action. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m.,$62.50–$137.50

Montreal comedian Mike Carrozza hosts the third episode of his series Late Mike With Night Carrozza at Psychic City, with a standard talk show format featuring live interviews with local creatives including David McGimpsey, Holly Greco and Tristan D. Lalla, stand-up comedy by Rachel Gendron, music, sketch comedy and lots more fun. Secret location, 9 p.m., $10/$5 students

Monthly drag performance night Crystal Palace goes down tonight in a Plateau loft, starring Crystal Slippers, Rosie Bourgeoisie/Genderfck, Ross Wegscheider, Connie Lingua and Deir PG, hosted by Tranna Wintour and featuring live music from Ghost Love followed by DJs John Lee and David Antoine Rancourt. 10 des Pins W., #314, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

The fourth edition of live electronic music night Disp4r4t features a mixed bag of cool electro-pop, synth wave and techno acts, namely Noia, Lost Creatures, Freitgest and Justine Durand. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $6

Newspeak also has some sweet beats in store, with a DJ set by Ed Banger Records producer BreakBot, with support from Irfane and Charles Cozy. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $25–$30

