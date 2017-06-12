Monday, June 12

Hoops

Although just 22 per cent of Mural Fest’s headlining artists are women, the public art festival has made some space for an all-women and non-binary exhibition called Nasty Women at Quartier des Spectacles boutique hotel Boxotel featuring works by Montreal and Toronto artists including Cécile Gariépy, Lydia Maria, Rajni Perera and more, with tonight’s vernissage featuring tunes from DJs Sexton and Gene Tellem. 175 Ontario E., 6 p.m., free

As part of Mural’s music programming, Away From the Numbers features DJs KNLO, DJ Sportswear and Jeanson. Outside 3527 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $5, VIP passes required for seating

This month’s edition of fliQ: Queer Film Nights at NDQ features short films created by local LGBTQ filmmakers as they interpret this month’s theme of fluidity. As a bonus, NDQ is also hosting a parallel one-night-only restaurant pop-up of special Sudanese food from the Sudanese Kitchen. 32 Beaubien E., 7–11 p.m., free

As part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival, catch Sam Shalabi and Stefan Christoff presenting duets on the synth and organ, plus duo pinkno hana, rock fusion group the New Dialect and spoken word and musical performance Peeing On My Wedding Dress. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $13/$10 in advance

The SAT’s first Cinema Urbain outdoor film screening of the season in adjacent Peace Park takes place tonight with Larry Weinstein’s 2016 saxophone documentary The Devil’s Horn, preceded by a saxophone performance by Benjamin Deschamps. 1186 St-Laurent, 8:45 p.m., free. Note the film will be presented in French only

From Bloomington, Indiana, Hoops make some satisfying indie rock that’s sure to satisfy the crowd at Brasserie Beaubien. Pack in early for openers Joy Again from Philadelphia and locals Bambi Lou. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$13

