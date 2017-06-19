Monday, June 19

Olafur Eliasson. Photo by Brigitte Lacombe.

In conjunction with the MAC’s current exhibition Multiple Shadow House, Danish/Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson (now based partly in Berlin) will give an artist talk at Concordia University discussing his works. The artist is known for large scale, public space installations that involve natural elements such as light and water, working with architects and engineers to create massive, engaging pieces that allow visitors to experience familiar spaces in new and imaginative ways. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 6 p.m., free

The SAT’s outdoor film screen series Cinéma Urbain teams up with POP Montreal to present Jonathan Demme’s 1986 action comedy Something Wild, starring Ray Liotta, Jeff Daniels and Melanie Griffiths in a cult classic Gen-X caper with a soundtrack by David Byrne, New Order, Oingo Boingo and more. Peace Park (by 1186 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., free

Head to Bar le Ritz PDB for a stellar line-up headlined by East Coast art rock trio Motherhood (en route to the Sled Island festival in New Brunswick), plus locals Common Holly, Ada Lea and Saxsyndrum. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10/$7 in advance

The Suoni per il Popolo festival presents les Filles de Illighadad, a duo featuring the only known female guitarist among Niger’s Tuareg people. Catch them at la Sala Rossa with Moroccan gnawa band Marocouleurs opening. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

NYC rock ‘n’ rollers the Last Internationale drop in to l’Escogriffe to play a headlining set with openers the GTs. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $13/$16

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.