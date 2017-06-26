Monday, June 26

The Van Hornies

Brush up on your rap skills at today’s Hip-Hop Writing Workshop at le Livart, hosted by Rap Battles for Social Justice. The cyphers behind the group will help participants craft rhymes and share in conversations about current issues that affect marginalized communities, with a group demo at the end to show off your new flow. 3980 St-Denis, 3–5 p.m., free

The second edition of theatrical live-reading series Gender Bender Readings presents a mostly-female cast interpretation of John Hughes’ 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles, with performers including Lucinda Davis, Cat Lemieux, Stephanie Costa, Julie Tamiko Manning and more, with proceeds going to support Imago Theatre’s Artista youth mentorship program. Studio L’INIS (301 de Maisonneuve E.), 8 p.m., $12/$10 students

Cozy Mile Ex bar and showroom le Ritz is the site of another edition of Drunken Cinema MTL, and tonight the film they’ll be leading a drinking game along to is Body Parts, a possessed-limb horror movie from 1991. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $5

If you’ve noticed the sounds of a brass band while passing by the Van Horne Underpass in the past year, it was likely the improvisations of a group of over 20 musicians that’s become known as the Van Hornies. Tonight they’re bringing their energetic compositions to Divan Orange for a free show as part of a series hosted by music production college Musitechnic. 4234 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.