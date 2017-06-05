Monday, June 5

Banks

Sharpen your trivia game at NDQ’s Smarty Pants Trivia night and pizza party pop-up, featuring a special menu of New York style slices (with meat and veg topping options) and $5 pints, with proceeds going to trans community services non-profit Taking What We Need. 32 Beaubien E., 6–11 p.m., free entry, trivia is $5/person or $20/table to play

Toronto publisher BookThug teams up with Drawn & Quarterly to host a launch for the English translation of Bertrand Laverdure’s novel Readopolis, translated by Oana Avasilichioaei. The story follows protagonist Ghislain into an imaginary city — a mash-up of Montreal and Chicago — that the publishing house employee conjures out of boredom. 211 Bernard W., 7–9 p.m., free

Edgy British pop singer Banks brings her tour for her second album The Altar to Montreal, playing Metropolis with opener Toulouse Music from NYC. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $28/$31

Also from New York City, ’80s-style synth-pop act Black Marble will be playing le Ritz as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival, whose organizers have of course stacked the bill with local talents not to be missed, namely Xarah Dion and Palissade. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $13/$15

