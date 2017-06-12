Hot times at the Grand Prix



The race! Photos by Tim Salhany (see the full gallery below)

The 50th anniversary edition of Canada’s Grand Prix went down over the weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, providing three days of deafening action and scorching heat for the masses. The event culminated in the big race on Sunday that once again saw Lewis Hamilton bring it home for Mercedes — it’s his third straight win in Montreal and sixth Grand Prix victory overall.

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) came in second, Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) came third and Lance Stroll (Williams/Mercedes) — the first Montrealer to take part in the Grand Prix since Jacques Villeneuve — broke the top 10, coming in ninth.

Cult MTL attended the F1 events on Ile Notre Dame for the first time, and brought back some impressive race photos and behind the scenes pics. Sadly we failed the paparazzi test and chose not to bother Michael Douglas and Patrick Stewart, two of the celebs in attendance — like Douglas last year, Stewart conducted the post-race interviews, and even drank champagne out of Ricciardo’s shoe (nasty!).

What we did capture was some sick racing action, glimpses of loge excess, sunburned masses and media frenzy. See it all in our gallery: