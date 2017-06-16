The Suoni fest builds to a sonic climax in week three

The Suoni per il Popolo festival is still going strong through next weekend, and promises to go out with a bang. Outside of festival news, there is of course a plethora of other gigs, so let’s get to ’em:

Friday: The Forges Urbaines shop located in glorious St. Leonard is celebrating its 10th anniversary and are having a free party to celebrate with a true local legend, Bloodshot Bill, appearing with les Deuxluxes, Paradise and DJ Mathieu Beausejour to make sure the party never stops. 8040 Lafrenaie, time and price unlisted

Scale the steps of the Drones to check out two bands from Calgary: Leather Jacuzzi and Feel Alright with Monomyth. Secret location, price and time unlisted

Turbo Haüs begin a full weekend of shows with We Are Monroe, the Pick Brothers, the giggin’-est band in ’treal the Sick Things and D.T. Robertson. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $13/$15

If you’re looking for a solid reason to rub some bacon grease into your pompadour, you can wax it up at Katacombes when the Alley Dukes return, with the primitive garage know-how of the Dirtbags. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Suoni indulges in some punk rock glory with Toronto’s S.H.I.T. and Silent Age, Exit Order, Odd and Sanction A at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/$10

Saturday: It’s just not a regular weekend in Montreal unless Analogue Addiction are presenting a show, and they will definitely crown your weekend at l’Esco with Bodywash, Hot Garbage, Blank Bullets and Kaleidoscope Horse. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Check out some Grade A punk rock at Piranha with Ol’ School Johnny, the Bombs and Guttrot. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m., $10

Turbo Haüs keeps your weekend cranked with Blessed, Black Bambi and Cheap High. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

Another Suoni jewel to check out is the Vancouver hydra grind of Ahna with Profane Order and Anusol at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7/$10/P.W.Y.C.

Sunday: Turbo Haüs caps off the weekend with the glimmering power pop of Sonic Avenues, with Vacation, Swim Team and Mardou. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10

For something with a little more pep, Suoni hosts Booji Boys, with Vanilla Poppers, Plasmalab and Remwar at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/$10

Monday: If you like your stoner rock crushing, you’ll definitely want to shove some hash in your ears when Weedeater obliterate Katacombes with Black Wizard, Serial Hawk and King Buffalo. 1635 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25

Tuesday: Although their name has now become a bit of a failure over the past couple of weeks, you can check out Twin Peaks with Penny Diving and Wizaard at le Ritz. Word of Twin Peaks changing their name to Friends is purely speculation. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $15/$19

Wednesday: A definite blow out for fans of ’90s indie rock should get a baby sitter for the night when Planes Mistaken as Stars bump and grind at le Ritz with Bateau Noir and Juno. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $15/$18

Current Obsession: Kiss, Hotter Than Hell

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com