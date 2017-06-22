A dirty dozen best shows in Montreal this week

The behemoth standing in our backyard this weekend is Rockfest, happening down the road in the sleepy burg of Montebello. There are definitely some more than impressive names on the marquee, including Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, At the Drive-In, Discharge and a whole lot more, but my bald pate doesn’t agree with UV rays and I’m too old to be kettled in with a bunch of drunken buffoons as I squint to see what original Wu-Tang members actually showed up.

If you’re like me (and may Allah help you if you are) and won’t be getting out of town for Rockfest this year, there are plenty of gigs happening just a Bixi ride away. Including the last weekend of Suoni per il Popolo.

Thursday: Pouzza Fest is stepping into Turbo Haüs when they host the Dopamines pack ‘em in with Mental Fix and Complainers. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $12 advance/$15 door

For the blacker than black Goth set you can sashay down to Katacombes to catch Iszoloscope, Vromb, Ad.ver.sary and Antigen Shift with DJ Creature, la Naeggleria, DJ LVX and Dj Pocaille. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

The Suoni Per Il Popolo festival finally settles down for another year but before they play possum, you can catch the post punk of Amsterdam’s Naked Wolf with Gashrat and This is How You Remind Me at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12 advance/$15 door

Friday: Start of your weekend early you can check out the opening of Marche des Possibles at Arena St-Denis. The fun starts really early — show up for 7 p.m. to see Phern and Chocolat with DJ Sebastien Benoit Poirier keeping you hanging around.

Saturday: If you’re a regular at one of the best grassroots punk festivals in the world — A Varning From Montreal — head down to their third pre-fest benefit at Katacombes, featuring sets by Videofilth with Moblish, Tightlip and Chud’s. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Sunday: The fourth edition of Musique Non Stop features the heart-driven croon of Beaver Sheppard, Copcar Bonfire and Blasted at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

Tuesday: The Deadly Mardi DIY Shows keeps rolling at Rockette with a tribute to the Ramones called (wait for it) the Raymonds. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/P.W.Y.C.

For a night filled with some real local flavour, get to la Vitrola for Sheer Agony, Sick and Shit Whitman. 4620 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7 advance/$10 door

If your teeth are gnashing for Riot Grrl-inspired punk, make it Casa to catch Death Proof, Chârogne, Pussy Stench and Left7overs. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/P.W.Y.C.

Wednesday: If you’re looking to go to one of the best venues in the city (and one that happens to have a terrasse), head to l’Esco to see Deaf, Victime, the Deadly Vipers and Talleen. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $8/P.W.Y.C.

The trio Bats in the Bellfry is having a tour kick-off, so help put some gas in their tank by showing up at Turbo Haüs, where they’ll be playing with openers Bucky Harris and Richard “The Wrong Mr. Right” Wright. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

For a night of some brown note ambiance, check out France’s Witxes, Ghidrah (featuring members of Aun, thisquietarmy, Squalor and Maggot Breeder) and openers Hellenica at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5-$10/P.W.Y.C.

Current Obsession: Negative Approach, eponymous EP

