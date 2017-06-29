Kings of prog and guitar heroes are coming to town

You would think, with Suoni per il Popolo and Rockfest putting the pin in it for another year, that things would be getting back to business as usual at the local haunts, right? Wrongemboyo! Jazz Fest has already to swing and although most is not really in the scope of this column, the tourist magnet actually has some pretty good gigs happening under its massive umbrella, so have a peep below.

While most clubs are slowing down a little bit while our burg goes fest crazy, there are still a couple of gigs happening this week that should have you doing the electric boogaloo.

Thursday: Easily one of the big gigs this week, especially if you’re part of the unwashed masses, would be crusty legends Extreme Noise Terror topping a stacked bill with Napalm Raid, Global Holocaust, Mortal War, Zymotic and an unnamed project from members of Parasytes, Ballast and Dekoder. If the hallowed halls of Katacombes don’t smell like a rotting raccoon carcass by last call, then punk must surely be dead. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15 advance/$20 door

My band USA Out of Vietnam will be plastering on a smile and plowing through our old hits when we open up for the progtastic Black LeGary at le Ritz. This starts early. I’ll see you at the bar. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $8 advance/$10 door

For some searing old-school metal that borders on thrash, you can catch the immortal Annihilator with the distorted drones of Mason and Mutank at Café Chaos. 2031 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $29.50

Friday: A band name I am truly jealous of — Beige — will hike up the 401 from Toronto and singe their name in your frontal lobes with Craven Empires and Stovepipe Johnson at the one and only Turbo Haus. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10

Saturday: Turbo Haus keeps their weekend rolling with the new project from members of Coliseum and Young Widows, Fotocrime, with Priors and the one-man-band sensation Old Boy. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

If you find yourself in Hochelaga and want to punk the fuck out, you should be making it to Atomic Café for the first edition of Chaos à Hochelaga. This debut edition will feature Halifux’s Outcry with Ninos Rata and Oppression. 3606 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $5-$10 sliding scale

Sunday: If you were hoping for a crushing dose of heaviosity at the Cobalt and Aseethe show at le Ritz, you’re fugged! The show is cancelled. Keep your eyes peeled here for a make-up date.

On a completely different tip, one of the best guitarists EVER, Bill Frisell (Naked City, Earth, too many more to mention), will be making a Jazz Fest appearance in a duo with Thomas Morgan at Gesu. While I have your attention, the film Bill Frisell: A Portrait is already playing at Cinéma du Parc and will play every day until July 8. Check the theatre’s schedule for times. 2100 Bleury, 10:30 p.m., $54.35

Monday: Okay, Extreme Noise Terror is indeed a biggie, but my big pick of the week oddly falls into the Jazz Fest programming: they’re hosting one of the most spirited and inventive prog bands ever to shuffle across God’s green acre, King Crimson. The mighty Crims will be playing an entire evening at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. This is guaranteed to be 100 per cent prog-o-liscous. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $93.75-$210.25

Tuesday: Finally the Deadly Mardi DIY series continues swinging at the end of the Hammer of the Mods week with the Count Ferrara and Mr. Hawk at Rockette. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/P.W.Y.C.

Current Obsession: King Crimson, Larks’ Tongues in Aspic

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com