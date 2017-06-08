Week two of Suoni fest will kill

The Suoni per il Popolo festival happening in the heart of Mile End is taking on its second week with its foot on the gas when it comes to progressive minded music of the punk rock, noise, free jazz and improvisational variety. Not to say that there aren’t great gigs happening in other places though — while planning your Suoni week, don’t forget to hit up the regular haunts. (For even more Suoni highlights, look here.)
Friday: The synth driven punk of ex-pats Pelada return to town for their Suoni appearance with E-Sagglia, Stehcy, Siamese Tease and Scissoro at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15
Way off the Suoni path at Turbo Haüs you can catch the melodic toe tappin’ punk of le Trouble with Laureate and Palmetto. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10/$13
Promising to be a high point of Suoni’s ’17 edition is the return of a man who is no stranger to the fest, Eric Chenaux, backed up by the mighty looped and processed violin drones of Jessica Moss. Fans of Moss’s recent work may also want to check out a show announcement listed below. This better be packed, Montreal! 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$13
Saturday: With Suoni increasingly opening its arms by programming some punk that shares the spirit of the fest, you can punk it up with Frustration, Spectres, Police des Moeurs and Droidz at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15
For those of you who are more into the doom and gloom and have probably seen the Nightmare Before Christmas a few too many times, you can goth it up at Nevermore at Katacombes with DJ Faith and Uriel and a special performance from Hexapheen. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $6/$8
For a night of no-frills meat-and-potatoes punk rawk, head down to Turbo Haüs to catch Fightface with Colonel Sun the unbridled rock of the Lookout and Mooch. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10
If you want to check out an early Suoni show before making tracks to any of the gigs listed above you can darken the door of Eglise St. Enfant-Jesus at 7 p.m. to catch Framboos and the organ driven mayhem of Cool Fest organizer and all around nice guy Blake N. Hargreaves. 5039 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $10
Sunday: At l’Esco you can check out Fog Lake with the support of An Incredible Woman side project Blasted. If you aren’t completely wrung out after the gig L’Esco has promised a night of bizarre and hilarious music being pumped out of their speakers before they announce last call. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free
If you dug the Chenaux and Moss show on Friday, you will definitely want to check out the dark drones of the looped violin of Vancouver’s the Nausea, who killed it at Brasserie Beaubien a year ago with Political Ritual, Mexico’s Adios Mundo Cruel and the minimal synth of L.A.’s Lower Tar at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/$10
Monday: The true spirit of Suoni this week can be found at Casa with local legend Sam Shalabi, who will join forces with Stefan Christoff with Pinkno Hana and special guests opening up. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$13
A big gig this week — off the Suoni path, at l’Esco — is Meatbodies, hosting members of Ty Segall’s band as well as his awesome Fuzz project, with Lemongrab and Double Date With Death. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15
Tuesday: If you find your dance rock to be lacking in glam and glitter, well get yer ass to Turbo Haus to shake it all night long to Fake Shark and Pin Up. Good luck with that! 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10/$12
A show that is sure to be packed is the return of aughts stars !!! with Wake Island and Radiant Baby at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $18/$20
Wednesday: Finally, the big gig of the week and definitely one that’ll make the Top 5 of Suoni’s impressive line-up this week are the experimental electronic damage wallop of Severed Heads, with openers UN, Rhythm of Cruelty and Radio Void at Sala. Decapitating noggins since ’79, these Australians should still prove they can still teach the black clad youngins a thing or two. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $16/$20
Current Obsession: Earth, Demons of Light Angels of Darkness
