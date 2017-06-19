Snoop Dogg, Neva Left (Doggystyle/ Empire)

Although he has indeed Neva Left the music industry, it’s hard to say Snoop Dogg’s albums of the past decade have been all that consistent. However, on his 15th (!!!) solo offering, the West Coast legend demonstrates that his eclectic career is far from “failing,” contrary to what a certain orange-faced President may tweet. There is a song for every type of Snoop fan on here, with the rapper offering “best of” flavours from his past while looking ahead towards a fruitful future. Bonus points for including Montreal’s own Kaytranada on the track that began the Doggfather’s presidential beef.

7/10

Trial Track: “Lavender (Nightfall Remix)” ft. BADBADNOTGOOD & Kaytranada