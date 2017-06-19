Organized Noize, Organized Noize EP (Organized Noize)

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Atlanta production trio Organized Noize was a force to be reckoned with, producing hits for the likes of Ludacris, OutKast and, of course, TLC’s “Waterfalls.” After nearly a decade out of the spotlight, the boys return with their debut solo offering, calling along a few familiar faces for the ride (Big Boi, Cee-Lo Green and 2 Chainz are highlights). While there isn’t necessarily anything groundbreaking on it, the project should be an enjoyable listen for any fans of the original Dungeon Family/Dirty South movement.

6.5/10

Trial Track: “We the Ones” ft. Big Boi, Cee-Lo Green, Sleepy Brown & Big Rube