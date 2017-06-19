Feist, Pleasure (Universal)

Leslie Feist’s fifth solo album finds a sparse, raw sonic place, leaving her voice out in open territory. This general texture isn’t unheard of throughout her career, but here the contrast is more distinct and her voice commands with more versatility than her past efforts. “Baby Be Simple” finds breathtaking delicacy at the hook and “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” rides a cathartic lilt, but the title track finds a bit of punky bounciness and “Century” throws in a collage of punching vocals. Tackling life’s general ups and downs, her lyrics don’t cut too deep on their own, but the intimate instrumentals make for real emotional impact.

8/10

Trial Track: “Century”