Jessica Moss, Pools of Light (Constellation)

Montreal scene vet Jessica Moss makes melody and looping sound effortless on her debut solo LP. “Glaciers 2” thrives on high, floating violin and “Entire Populations Prt. 4” takes a direct structure with each repetition of the short melodic phrase seeing the addition of another layer. Apart from these somewhat straightforward moments, incredible sonic designs push the album to new heights. “Glaciers I” opens with layers of manipulated vocals, painting a haunting landscape for swells of bass sound, and “Populations Prt. 2” opens with falling stars of electric violin sounds. Moss doesn’t need much to craft beauty, but her many songwriting approaches make her debut surprising at every turn.

8.5/10

Trial Track: “Glaciers 1 Part 1”