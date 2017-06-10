Saturday, June 10

The Avalanches

If you prefer your sidewalk sales a bit lower key, head down to Verdun for this weekend’s Promenade Wellington street fair, with deals, terrasses, demos (including a chance to try a Surf Rodeo), circus acts, urban agriculture, musical performances from Ramon Chicharron and Bél and Quinn and lots more. Wellington and de l’Église, 9 a.m.–7 p.m., free

Online music marketplace Discogs has organized Crate Diggers, a local sale with 30+ vendors and an afterparty with some sick DJs, namely Egyptian Lover, Rich Medina and Lexis. During the sale, music will be provided by Jazz Amnesty Sound System, Ruby Jane, Walla P, Lawrence Sim and Tumbao. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 12–6 p.m., afterparty 9 p.m.–2:30 a.m., free

The SATospère presents the third event in their springtime music series Sub-Strate, in collaboration with AV collective susy.technology and featuring music and trippy visual projections from Valeda (Cat Lamoureux), Teo Zamudio, Witnessing, Hidden Columns and the short film Indivisible. 1201 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $14.25

Australian electronic band the Avalanches make a very rare appearance at Théâtre Corona, with local opener Robert Robert. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $37–$42

Montreal-Toronto queer party throwers Get Bent host a drag show and dance party tonight hosted by M. a. Jones, Emmett Phan and Paddy Leung, featuring performances, prizes and gender-bending good times with proceeds going to trans support group ASTTEQ. Secret location, 9 p.m., PWYC

What with the recent full moon, it’s time for another edition of monthly Mile End party Moonshine, with DJs Venus X, Don Barbarino b2b Soul P, Bonbon Kojak and M. Bootyspoon (plus a secret special guest) spinning African house, deep house, baile funk and percussions. Secret location, 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$10 btwn 11 p.m. and midnight/$15 after

